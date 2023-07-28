Kentucky woman dies in flooding after being swept away from home

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. – At least one person has died in the floods that struck northeastern Kentucky on Thursday night, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was Rosa Rowland, a 52-year-old woman who lived on West Headquarters Road in Nicholas County.

On Thursday, Carlisle Police Dispatch received a distress call from Rowland, who was at home at the time. Responders from Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas County Fire Department and Nicholas County Search & Rescue were dispatched to the scene, but their efforts were blocked due to floodwaters and downed power lines.

By the time emergency responders arrived, Rowland's home had been washed off of its foundation, according to the Nicholas County Coroner's Office.

Officials said Rowland was swept away from her home by the floodwater. Her body was discovered Friday morning in a field about three-quarters of a mile downstream from her home.

Located about 40 miles northeast of Lexington, Nicholas County received between 5 and 6 inches of rain Thursday night.

This flooding happened as the state marks the one-year anniversary of another devastating flood in eastern Kentucky that killed nearly 40 people.