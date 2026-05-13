Gloomy conditions in the Northeast expected through Friday ahead of warmer weekend

NORTHEAST – An "atmospheric traffic" jam is locking in bleak conditions in the Northeast, as an Omega block pattern has rolled out the welcome mat for spring gloom to stay through the week.

An area of low pressure is locked in over the Northeast, opening the door for a severe weather threat starting Wednesday as stormy conditions are forecast to persist into the weekend.

WHAT IS AN OMEGA BLOCK?

Rain forecast in the Northeast through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)

Rain forecast in the Northeast through Saturday.

A level 1/5 severe storm threat is present on Wednesday across western New York into Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. That includes cities such as Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and Charleston, West Virginia, with storms capable of damaging wind gusts.

Once the severe threat moves through the region, clouds and scattered rain remain in the forecast through Friday courtesy of the area of low pressure locked in over parts of the region.

Three day forecast in New York City through Friday.

(FOX Weather)

Three day forecast in New York City through Friday.

As the prolonged gloom takes hold in the region, let's take a look at what prediction markets anticipate for rainfall totals in New York City this month.

As the area of low pressure persists in the Northeast, conditions will remain damp and cool – bringing a feeling more akin to early March, rather than late May.