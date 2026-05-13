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Gloomy conditions in the Northeast expected through Friday ahead of warmer weekend

Let's take a look at what the prediction markets, brought to you by Kalshi, are saying about the amount of the rain New York City will see in the month of May.

Source FOX Weather
An Omega Block is taking hold this week, FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan analyzes what the stagnant weather pattern means for the U.S. 01:56

Omega Block Locks In: Impacts on the U.S. Forecast

An Omega Block is taking hold this week, FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan analyzes what the stagnant weather pattern means for the U.S.

NORTHEAST – An "atmospheric traffic" jam is locking in bleak conditions in the Northeast, as an Omega block pattern has rolled out the welcome mat for spring gloom to stay through the week. 

An area of low pressure is locked in over the Northeast, opening the door for a severe weather threat starting Wednesday as stormy conditions are forecast to persist into the weekend.

WHAT IS AN OMEGA BLOCK?

Rain forecast in the Northeast through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)

 

A level 1/5 severe storm threat is present on Wednesday across western New York into Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. That includes cities such as Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and Charleston, West Virginia, with storms capable of damaging wind gusts.

Once the severe threat moves through the region, clouds and scattered rain remain in the forecast through Friday courtesy of the area of low pressure locked in over parts of the region. 

Three day forecast in New York City through Friday.

(FOX Weather)

 

As the prolonged gloom takes hold in the region, let's take a look at what prediction markets anticipate for rainfall totals in New York City this month. 

As the area of low pressure persists in the Northeast, conditions will remain damp and cool – bringing a feeling more akin to early March, rather than late May.

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