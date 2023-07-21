Ohio woman killed after tree falls on home, trapping her and husband during ferocious windstorm

OHIO CITY, Ohio – Severe storms rolled through Ohio on Thursday evening resulting in one death and damage to crops, trees and several buildings.

Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy told FOX Weather that an elderly woman died after a large tree fell on her house and garage in Ohio City. The roof of the attached patio trapped her and her husband about 6:45 p.m. as a tornado-warned storm blew through the region.

The Ohio City Fire Department rescued both from underneath the debris. Van Wert firefighters transported the wife to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. The husband was not injured.

The storm then weakened as it moved across the remainder of the county. The National Weather Service on Wednesday had predicted severe weather for Thursday with a strong possibility that it would occur.

As storms developed across Michigan, they stretched back to northwest Indiana. At that time, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at 2:45 p.m. for Van Wert and all surrounding counties for the possibility of winds to 70 mph and 2-inch diameter hail, according to McCoy.

As a line of thunderstorms continued to develop, another strong cell intensified just south of the town of Middlebury south of US Highway 224 and began pushing outflow winds out ahead of the hail and precipitation that extended to Ohio City, according to McCoy.

"Along the path, there were two barns damaged and one shed destroyed," he said." There was also considerable damage done to the corn fields in this 6-mile path with corn laid over from the wind with acres of corn also shredded and snapped off at the ground."

McCoy stated that the area also received over 2 inches of rain in a short period of time with 1-inch hail also reported.