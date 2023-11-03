New York City to finally have a dry weekend for first time in 2 months

NEW YORK – New Yorkers and many across the Northeast will finally have the opportunity to relish the great outdoors, as this weekend is shaping up to be the first dry weekend since early September.

Finally! A weekend to get outdoors.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, the last weekend for New York City to not have any recorded rainfall was Sept. 2-3.

Out of the eight rainy weekends, five had rainfall exceeding half an inch. The most severe washout occurred on Sept. 23-24 with a total of 2.21 inches over both days.

Much of the rest of the nation can join in the weekend festivities. Except for the Pacific Northwest, this weekend will be dry with no major storm systems impacting the nation, the FOX Forecast Center said. More than 250 Americans will experience a comfortable and warm weekend across the U.S.

Temperatures will rise this weekend as warmth moves east, with over 80% of the country seeing above-average temperatures and highs 5-15 degrees above average for early November.

However, for the Northeast, despite the dry forecast, there is still one weekend day rating better than the other.

"Sunday is going to be the better day," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "We will have more in the way of heat going all the way to the east. So maybe a little bit of cloud cover early (Saturday) for portions of New England right through the mid-Atlantic. But at least it will be dry. You've got some warmer conditions into Sunday and into Monday."

Here's a look at temperatures across the Northeast through the weekend:

Friday

Here's a look at the forecast highs for Friday, November 3, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Saturday

Here's a look at the forecast highs for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Sunday

Here's a look at the forecast highs for Sunday, November 5, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Monday