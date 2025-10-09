Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Carolinas on alert for coastal flood impacts from powerful nor'easter

For areas in both North and South Carolina already battered by recent rough surf from hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, the threat of more flooding and beach erosion presents a danger to homes already impacted by erosion.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
This Nor'easter is likely to bring strong winds, rough surf, heavy rain and coastal flooding to the Carolinas this weekend. FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney reports from Sullivan's Island just outside Charleston, where gloomy skies and high tides are impacting beaches. 

Nor'easter coastal impacts loom for Carolinas

This Nor'easter is likely to bring strong winds, rough surf, heavy rain and coastal flooding to the Carolinas this weekend. FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney reports from Sullivan's Island just outside Charleston, where gloomy skies and high tides are impacting beaches. 

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. – The Carolinas are bracing for coastal impacts from a powerful nor'easter expected to blast the East Coast beginning Friday. 

Gusty winds, heavy rain and coastal impacts such as flooding and beach erosion are possible. 

NOR'EASTER COULD HAMMER EAST COAST WITH HEAVY RAIN, HIGH WINDS AND COASTAL FLOODING THIS WEEKEND

A sign warning people to stay out of the waters in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina.

A sign warning people to stay out of the waters in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina.

(Bayne Froney / FOX Weather)

For areas in both North and South Carolina already battered by recent rough surf from hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, the threat of more flooding and beach erosion presents a danger to homes already impacted by erosion.

Nine homes collapsed in just a few days along the beach in Buxton and Rodanthe, North Carolina, from late September into early October. In total, 21 homes have collapsed along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore since 2020. 

THIS COMPANY IS FIGHTING THE SEA TO PROTECT NORTH CAROLINA COASTAL HOMES

  • Home collapses in Rodanthe, N.C.
    Image 1 of 4

    Home collapses in Rodanthe, N.C. in heavy surf on Oct. 3, 2025. (Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

  • Eighth home collapses into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025.
    Image 2 of 4

    Eighth home collapses into ocean in Buxton, North Carolina on Oct. 2, 2025.  ( )

  • Homes collapse in Buxton, N.C.
    Image 3 of 4

    Homes collapse in Buxton, N.C. ( )

  • Home collapses in North Carolina
    Image 4 of 4

    Home collapses in Buxton, N.C. on Sept. 30, 2025.  (Cape Hatteras National Seashore )

Several other homes at risk of collapse sit abandoned along those beaches. 

The impacts from this nor'easter will stretch from the Carolinas into New England through Tuesday. 

A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk has been issued for coastal North Carolina on Saturday. 

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Coastal flood alerts.
(FOX Weather)

 

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney reported from Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, on Thursday, where King Tides were still impacting conditions, bringing rough surf and causing beach erosion. 

A cold front brought a drastic temperature shift to the East Coast on Thursday morning. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As high tide approached on Thursday morning, videos showed the water creeping up to the beach. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Carolinians are on alert for flooding and more impacts from a Nor'easter this weekend. 

Watch: High tide before-and-after on Sullivan's Island

As high tide approached on Thursday morning, videos showed the water creeping up to the beach. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until Friday afternoon. Carolinians are on alert for flooding and more impacts from a Nor'easter this weekend. 

"We've been dealing with these conditions all day, thanks to that cold front," Froney said. "The surf has been intense all day long." 

Overall, rainfall closer to the coast looks to amount to a widespread 2-3 inches through Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Localized rainfall amounts closer to 5 inches are possible as well. 

Tags
Loading...