Carolinas on alert for coastal flood impacts from powerful nor'easter

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. – The Carolinas are bracing for coastal impacts from a powerful nor'easter expected to blast the East Coast beginning Friday.

Gusty winds, heavy rain and coastal impacts such as flooding and beach erosion are possible.

For areas in both North and South Carolina already battered by recent rough surf from hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, the threat of more flooding and beach erosion presents a danger to homes already impacted by erosion.

Nine homes collapsed in just a few days along the beach in Buxton and Rodanthe, North Carolina, from late September into early October. In total, 21 homes have collapsed along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore since 2020.

Several other homes at risk of collapse sit abandoned along those beaches.

The impacts from this nor'easter will stretch from the Carolinas into New England through Tuesday.

A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk has been issued for coastal North Carolina on Saturday.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney reported from Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, on Thursday, where King Tides were still impacting conditions, bringing rough surf and causing beach erosion.

A cold front brought a drastic temperature shift to the East Coast on Thursday morning.

"We've been dealing with these conditions all day, thanks to that cold front," Froney said. "The surf has been intense all day long."

Overall, rainfall closer to the coast looks to amount to a widespread 2-3 inches through Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Localized rainfall amounts closer to 5 inches are possible as well.