Another home collapses along North Carolina's Outer Banks, 32nd since 2020, as hurricane season begins

BUXTON, NC. – Another unoccupied home collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in Buxton, North Carolina, Tuesday evening — the 20th such collapse in Buxton since September 2025.

This is the latest incident in an ongoing battle against coastal erosion in the Hatteras National Seashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

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The National Park Service (NPS) warned people to stay away from remaining debris early Wednesday.

"Due to public safety concerns, all beach access from the north end of Buxton through the lifeguarded beach is temporarily closed until park rangers can assess the area," the agency said in a statement.

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This is now the fifth home to collapse in Buxton this year and the 32nd home to fall into the ocean since 2020.

According to the NPS, certain homes in the villages of Buxton and Rodanthe are now in an intertidal zone – an area that is exposed during low tide, but partially covered by water during high tide. Many of these homes were previously on completely dry dunes.

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A home on the Seashore was torn down on Monday to save it from an inevitable collapse, and a series of collapses happened on Feb. 1 and 2 following a powerful nor'easter that slammed the Carolinas with blizzard-like conditions and powerful waves.

FOX Weather was on the ground in Buxton on Oct. 2, reporting on several homes that collapsed from coastal erosion. Between September to October, over a dozen crumbled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.