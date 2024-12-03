Search
Published

North Carolina firetruck overturns on icy roads as first snow of season creates wintry scenes

About a half-inch of snow was reported in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Photos and videos shot in North Carolina show beautiful scenes and hazardous conditions caused by snowfall in the Tar Heel State.

About a half-inch of snow was reported in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday morning, a firetruck with the Winston-Salem Fire Department (WSFD) came upon icy roads, causing it to overturn. 

The overturned fire truck.

The overturned firetruck.

(City of Winston-Salem / X / FOX Weather)

WSFD said one individual was injured in the crash.

The overturned fire truck.

The overturned firetruck.

(City of Winston-Salem / X / FOX Weather)

On the lighter side, the snow intrigued some animals. The video below shows two pups in the town of Denton walking onto a porch early Tuesday morning, leaving pawprints on the freshly fallen snow.

Two dogs peer out from a porch to see snow that had fallen by early Tuesday morning in North Carolina. Dec. 3, 2024. 00:58

North Carolina pups explore freshly fallen snow

Two dogs peer out from a porch to see snow that had fallen by early Tuesday morning in North Carolina. Dec. 3, 2024.

Alex Purdue, who recorded the video, said about 1-2 inches of snow had fallen in Denton.

The snowfall was captured in the northern part of the state, as well, as seen in the looped video recorded in Mount Airy.

Snow north of Statesville, NC.

Snow north of Statesville, NC.

(@allanw98 / X / FOX Weather)

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME???!!!! This is just north of Statesville in this burst of snow! WOW," posted Allan Westerholt on X, formerly Twitter.

The snow in Mount Airy was enough to lightly coat the ground around a recreational vehicle and SUV.

Snow in Mount Airy, NC.

Snow in Mount Airy, NC.

(@krezae / X / FOX Weather)

Parts of North Carolina are currently under a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, as unseasonably cold air with temperatures 15-20 degrees below average will continue Tuesday night.

