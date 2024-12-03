North Carolina firetruck overturns on icy roads as first snow of season creates wintry scenes

Photos and videos shot in North Carolina show beautiful scenes and hazardous conditions caused by snowfall in the Tar Heel State.

About a half-inch of snow was reported in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday morning, a firetruck with the Winston-Salem Fire Department (WSFD) came upon icy roads, causing it to overturn.

WSFD said one individual was injured in the crash.

On the lighter side, the snow intrigued some animals. The video below shows two pups in the town of Denton walking onto a porch early Tuesday morning, leaving pawprints on the freshly fallen snow.

Alex Purdue, who recorded the video, said about 1-2 inches of snow had fallen in Denton.

The snowfall was captured in the northern part of the state, as well, as seen in the looped video recorded in Mount Airy.

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME???!!!! This is just north of Statesville in this burst of snow! WOW," posted Allan Westerholt on X, formerly Twitter.

The snow in Mount Airy was enough to lightly coat the ground around a recreational vehicle and SUV.

Parts of North Carolina are currently under a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, as unseasonably cold air with temperatures 15-20 degrees below average will continue Tuesday night.