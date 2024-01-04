Weekend nor'easter live tracker: Latest forecast, live radar, snowfall totals, travel information and more

NEW YORK – Millions of people from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic and New England are bracing for a powerful storm system that will likely develop into a nor’easter, which will bring a wide variety of precipitation from flooding rain in the South to ice in the mid-Atlantic to snow in major cities in the Northeast, like New York City and Boston, this weekend.

While computer forecast models still vary widely on snow and rain amounts and the actual track and strength of the storm, the FOX Forecast Center is keeping an eye on the forecast to provide up-to-the-minute information on the developing storm.

The FOX Forecast Center maps below show the latest live information on the nor'easter's track up the East Coast, current winter weather watches and warnings, predicted snowfall and rainfall totals, travel delay information and more.

You can also download the free FOX Weather app to be alerted to any changes in the forecast.

Latest nor’easter forecast

Where is it raining and snowing now?

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Current winter weather alerts

Current winter weather alerts in effect.

(FOX Weather)



How much snow is expected to fall?

The forecast snow totals in the Northeast and New England through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



How much rain is expected to fall?

How much ice is expected to accrete?

The ice forecast through Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Current air travel stats

Air travel stats.

(FOX Weather)



Where are the flight delays, cancellations?

The FlightAware misery map.

(FOX Weather)



Washington nor'easter forecast

The impacts of the nor'easter in Washington.

(FOX Weather)



Philadelphia nor'easter forecast

The impacts of the nor'easter in Philadelphia.

(FOX Weather)



New York City nor'easter forecast

The impacts of the nor'easter in New York City.

(FOX Weather)



Hartford, Connecticut, nor'easter forecast

The impacts of the nor'easter in Hartford, Connecticut.

(FOX Weather)



Boston nor'easter forecast