New area to watch for tropical development emerges in Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI – As the end of hurricane season nears, tropical activity is winding down, but it's not come to a halt just yet.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new disturbance for the possibility of tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean.

Located in the central Atlantic, the tropical wave has low chances of development over the next week.

New area to watch in Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said slow development is possible as the system moves westward into the Caribbean Sea toward the middle of next week.

If the area to watch progresses into a tropical storm or hurricane, it'll be dubbed Melissa, the 13th named storm of the Atlantic season.

The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane season is Nov. 30.