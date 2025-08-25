New Hampshire teen pronounced dead after being trapped in strong ocean current

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. – The New Hampshire State Police jumped into action Sunday after receiving reports of a possible drowning at Hampton Beach.

At 6:45 pm, the Marine Patrol Unit was notified of a possible drowning involving a 17-year-old boy. According to witnesses, the teen had been swimming with other family members before he was pulled away by a strong ocean current. The victim's father had entered the water in an attempt to rescue the teen, but required assistance himself.

Police said lifeguards were off-duty at the time of the incident, but were quickly called back into action.

Responding lifeguards were able to bring both the father and son back to shore and performed life-saving efforts. Both victims were transported to Exeter Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. The father was in stable condition.

Rip current dangers

Rip currents cause more than 100 deaths each year in the U.S. , according to the National Weather Service.

Experts suggest these tips if caught in a strong ocean current: