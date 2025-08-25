New Hampshire teen pronounced dead after being trapped in strong ocean current
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. – The New Hampshire State Police jumped into action Sunday after receiving reports of a possible drowning at Hampton Beach.
At 6:45 pm, the Marine Patrol Unit was notified of a possible drowning involving a 17-year-old boy. According to witnesses, the teen had been swimming with other family members before he was pulled away by a strong ocean current. The victim's father had entered the water in an attempt to rescue the teen, but required assistance himself.
Police said lifeguards were off-duty at the time of the incident, but were quickly called back into action.
Responding lifeguards were able to bring both the father and son back to shore and performed life-saving efforts. Both victims were transported to Exeter Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. The father was in stable condition.
Rip current dangers
Rip currents cause more than 100 deaths each year in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.
Experts suggest these tips if caught in a strong ocean current:
- Relax, rip currents don’t pull you under.
- Don’t swim against the current.
- You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle toward the beach.
- You may be able to escape by floating or treading water if the current circulates back toward shore.
- If you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself. If you need help, yell and wave for assistance.