List of 388 officially missing in Maui released after devastating fires swept through Hawaii

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The names of 388 individuals missing after the Lahaina wildfire have been released to aid in locating them, authorities said.

The County of Maui issued the verified list of names compiled by the FBI. As of Thursday afternoon, 1,732 more individuals reported as missing have been found safe and well.

The Maui Police Department said they need the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on the list, but know the person can be accounted for.

"We're releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation," Police Chief John Pelletier said. "We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible."

'We're not recovering whole bodies. We're picking up ash'

The brush fires broke out on Aug. 8, fueled by 70 mph winds, pushing flames at highway speeds. The fires destroyed about 2,200 homes and displaced an estimated 4,500 people.

Cadaver dogs and search teams have found the remains of 115 people after searching 100% of the single-story residential homes in Lahaina, according to Maui County. Of those, only 22 have been identified. Maui officials are now urging the public to provide DNA samples to assist in identifying victims.

How many children are among the missing is also unknown. The fires broke out during a school day, separating families. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green previously said he expected "many" children to be among the fire victims.

"I would like to say there is none," Pelletier said. "I don't know the answer because we're not recovering whole bodies. We're picking up ash. Some of it's crumbling."

Residents have been told they still cannot return to the disaster area as there is no safe return plan yet. The area is restricted to authorized personnel only due to significant hazards, including toxic chemicals and debris.

