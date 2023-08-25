Search
List of 388 officially missing in Maui released after devastating fires swept through Hawaii

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
LAHAINA, Hawaii – The names of 388 individuals missing after the Lahaina wildfire have been released to aid in locating them, authorities said.

The County of Maui issued the verified list of names compiled by the FBI. As of Thursday afternoon, 1,732 more individuals reported as missing have been found safe and well.

The Maui Police Department said they need the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on the list, but know the person can be accounted for. 

"We're releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation," Police Chief John Pelletier said. "We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible."

2 WEEKS AFTER MAUI FIRES, NUMBER OF UNACCOUNTED FOR REMAINS ELUSIVE WITH OFFICIALS PLEADING FOR DNA

'We're not recovering whole bodies. We're picking up ash'

The brush fires broke out on Aug. 8, fueled by 70 mph winds, pushing flames at highway speeds. The fires destroyed about 2,200 homes and displaced an estimated 4,500 people. 

Cadaver dogs and search teams have found the remains of 115 people after searching 100% of the single-story residential homes in Lahaina, according to Maui County. Of those, only 22 have been identified. Maui officials are now urging the public to provide DNA samples to assist in identifying victims.

How many children are among the missing is also unknown. The fires broke out during a school day, separating families. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green previously said he expected "many" children to be among the fire victims.

"I would like to say there is none," Pelletier said. "I don't know the answer because we're not recovering whole bodies. We're picking up ash. Some of it's crumbling."

'GOOD NEIGHBORS': MAUI COMPANIES JUMP TO AID ISLAND COMMUNITY AFTER DEADLY BRUSH FIRES

Residents have been told they still cannot return to the disaster area as there is no safe return plan yet. The area is restricted to authorized personnel only due to significant hazards, including toxic chemicals and debris.

BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE IMAGES OF MAUI AFTER DEADLY WIND-DRIVEN BRUSH FIRES

Names of those still missing in Maui

    Updated Aug. 25, 2023

    If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.

    Louise Abihai

    John Aeohuhu

    Henry Telles

    Kalia Alberico

    Jennifer Alviar

    Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)

    June Anbe

    Christopher Anderson

    John (aka Juan) Arquero

    Adelina Arquero

    Rolando Avincula

    Samuel Back

    Angelica Baclig

    Ellen Bassford

    Revelina Baybayan

    Ken Beebe

    Julian Bellin

    Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman

    Luz Bernabe

    Julie Bernades

    Dorothy Best

    Larry Botelho

    Charlie Boy

    Karrol Britton

    Akili Bryant

    Jennifer Buasert

    Angelica Buasert

    Maurice Buen

    Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan

    Bob Burgelhams

    Donald Burgess

    Dove Burgmen

    Andy Burnt

    Haden Burt

    Florina Cabales

    Adelino Carbae

    Caresse Carson

    Buddy Joe Carter

    Mark Wayne Carvalho

    Joel Case

    Rene Castillo

    Ediomede Castillo

    Poerava Cemigh

    Cedrick Ching

    Lani Chow

    Lilian Christe

    Liz Chun

    Jayson Clarke

    Chris Clayton

    Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford

    William K. Collins

    Christine Delora Collins

    Lydia Coloma

    Sarah Connelly

    Allen Constantino

    Stephen Cooper

    Riley Copeland

    Vance Corpuz

    Jordan Cortinez

    Randy Costa

    Dorothy Costa

    Liliana Coundrey

    Rosemary Cummings

    Stéphane Cuvelette

    Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.

    Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)

    Juan DeLion

    Jerry Beth Demelo

    Ruth Deodna

    Dave DeProsse

    Kacie Dias

    Marilou Dias

    Mitchell Dombek

    Moises Domingdil

    Busaba Douglas

    Maurice Duen

    Robbie Dunn

    Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.

    Herman Edlao

    Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason

    Robbie Elliott

    James Kimo Elliott

    Barbara Essman

    Timothy Esty

    Timmy Ferguson

    Bob Fields

    William Fink

    David Flading

    Kalani Frey

    Kenyero Fuentes

    Tante Galang

    Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett

    Mark Garnaas

    Charles Garrett

    Michael Ray Garvin

    Michael Craig Gatlin

    Junmark Geovanie Villegas

    Gary Gillette

    David González

    Michael Gordon

    Rebecca Gordon

    Sidney Greene

    Robin Gross

    Michael Hammerschmidt

    Adam Hanson

    Chase Daniel Hanson

    Morris Haole

    Remy Selim Hart

    Jay Vaughn Hartman

    Allen Hashimoto

    Zach Hawley

    Billie Hazel

    Chris Hazel

    Yazmine Heermance

    Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez

    Maureen Ho

    Larry Hogan

    Mark Hoshino

    Haydn Huntley

    Stephen Hyun

    Pacita Ibanez

    Fallen Ildefonso

    Rafael Imperial

    Richard Iona

    Wade Jacobsen

    Via Jay Vogt

    Kai John

    Don Johnson

    Jason Josefovicz

    Lehua Kaahane

    Jon Kaaihue Jr.

    Virginia Ka'al

    Charlene Kaiama Kahoe

    Norman Kaiaokamalie

    Morris Kaita

    Crystal Kalalau

    Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes

    Sharon Kalani

    Patlynn KalauliIto

    Gordon Kamahika

    Norman Kamaka

    James Kanekoa

    Jason Kaneshiro

    John Kaniho

    Marsha Kaoni

    Anne Marie Karlsen

    Paul Kasprzycki

    Michael Kearns

    Conrad Kekoa Johnson

    Leana Kekoa Johnson

    Lynda Kenney

    Barnaby Kenney

    John Keohuhu

    Barbara Kerrbox

    Jason Khanna

    Sue Kidney

    Michael Kidney

    Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel

    Mark King

    Lulu King

    Sabree Koch

    Imee Koike

    Hannah Koltz

    Ronald Kristy

    Mike Kushner

    Joyce Kushner

    Theresa Kuzianik

    Aliavu La

    Margie Laborte

    Jarend Lacuesta

    Patricia Lanphar

    Rick Laoonetti

    Joseph Lara

    Ric Larsen

    Joseph Laura

    Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

    Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

    Tim Lee

    Jimi Lee

    Gail Leiby

    Jay Lein

    Tony Leon-Guerrero

    David Lewis

    Colleen Liggett

    Sky Liggett

    Mora Lohaina

    Ned Loomis

    Sabree Lopez

    Eduardo Lopez

    Wendy Lou Rose

    Sharon Loveland

    Kenneth Loveland

    James Lusk

    Bibiana Lutrania

    Michael Mahnesmith

    Sabina Makaiwi

    Malou Mallison

    Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)

    Alex Manno

    María Mansur La Valva

    Vaughn Mariani

    Brad Marquez

    Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek

    Eliza Martinez Cota

    Joel Martinez Cota

    Carlos Martinez Cota

    Emilia Martinez Cota

    Brian Masano

    Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele

    Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher

    Heidi Mazur

    John McCarthy

    Michael Francis McCartin

    Michael McCartney

    James McDonald

    Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben

    Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain

    Brandon Chase McLaughlin

    Harry McMeen

    Kelly McMullen

    Eileen Medcev

    Carter Mejia

    Visitacion Mercado

    Anna Merva-Driscoll

    Fallen Miles

    Michael Misaka

    Dwayne Jose Moore

    Jordan Moore

    Donald Moral

    Christopher Moral

    Michael Morinho

    John Mosley

    Sean Musko

    Kevin Nacua

    Timmy Nakamoto

    Edyngton Naki

    Ben Namoa-Hanusa

    Anaya Nand

    Angela Nee Thompson

    Tammy Jo Nelson

    Lianna Nespor

    Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse

    David Nuesca

    Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson

    Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato

    Barbara Osurman

    Joseph Owens

    Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino

    K Pagan

    Albert Pagdilao

    Valencia Paigez

    Damon Parrillo

    Nick Pasion

    Petie Paul

    Pablo Perez

    Alisa Perez

    Michael Perreira

    Mark Peterson

    Herbert Phillips

    Victor Polcano

    Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter

    Bobby Powers

    Beverly Powers

    Jaimie Profetta

    Farrah Pu

    Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou

    Glenz Q Sabay

    Junmark Quijano

    Felimon Quijano

    Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela

    Richard (aka Rick) Rashon

    Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings

    Santa Maria Raymond

    Justin Recolizado

    Victoria Recolizado

    Eugene Recolizado

    Ken Redstone

    Kawika Regidor

    Elisha Joy Remi Elloui

    Sandra Keiko Reyes

    James Richardson

    Catherine Richardson

    Trevor Richmond

    Dale Ritcher

    Jose Luis Roa

    Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez

    Colin Rogers

    Sundance Roman

    Midira Rosado

    Reuben Rosado

    Cathy Russell

    Kimberly Russell (or Russel)

    Mike Ryan

    Jay-are Sabalo

    Dan Saenz

    Israel Sagabaen

    Elvis Saint Hilaire

    Hoku Sanchez

    Ruben Sanchez

    Terrance Santiago

    Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)

    Ivan Saturno

    Judy Savage

    Venus Schlauch

    Susan Schow

    Sandy Schultz

    Nora Semillano

    Fredrick Shaw

    Carole Shaw

    Joe Shillings

    Kevin Siemon

    Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson

    Natalie Smith

    Michael Smith

    Sarina Smith

    Derek Smithson

    Phil Sneed

    Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter

    Ninoska Somers

    Rebecca Spague

    Laura Sparkman

    Gracie Sparkman

    Lynn Speakes

    Gabi Spetler

    Janet St. Claire

    Floyd A. St. Claire

    Alia Steinbeck

    Keith Sternberg

    Sherry Stevens

    Elmer Lee Stevens

    Jeff Sullivan

    Melissa Sumeme

    Matthew Swift

    Virginia Talacio

    Holly Tasin

    Summer Taylor

    Annie Taylor Vance

    Terri Thomas

    Mai Thuy

    Evangeline Tiu

    Talati Tofa

    Mick Toko

    Terry Tomas

    Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc

    Bibiana Tomboc Acosta

    Richard Joseph Trevino

    Jayzen Tumamao

    Tongo Tupou

    Nick Turbin

    Dax Underwood

    Kaimana Unknown

    Renee Vachow

    Linda Vaikeli

    Soni Vainikolo

    Patrick Vasquez

    Adela Vellejas

    Rossel Ventura

    Corey Vierra

    Adela Villegas

    Joel Villegas

    Angelica Villegas

    Alexander Villiarimo

    Leroy Wagner

    Andrew Wagner

    Robyn Walters

    Annette Ward

    Malama K. Watson

    Warren Waukee

    Brian Weiss

    Connor Wentworth

    Rebecca Wentworth

    Sandra Wert

    Jerry Wert

    T.K. White

    Dee Wilke

    Michelle Winkler

    Josephine Wittenburg

    Peter Wood

    Inca Wood

    Wayne Worthington Jr.

    Donna Wright

    Dylan James Xander

    Glenda Yabes

    Darin Young

    Jayson Young

    Rhonda Young Holde

    Mari Younger

