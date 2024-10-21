Remnants of Nadine not going away as reorganization likely in eastern Pacific this week

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nadine could potentially reorganize into a new tropical system in the Eastern Pacific Ocean this week.

Since this is not Nadine's original circulation, the National Hurricane Center will use the next name on the East Pacific list rather than stick with Nadine.

A look at the 2024 east Pacific storm names.

Nadine made landfall near Belize City on Saturday afternoon, bringing sustained winds of 60 mph. After moving inland, the storm weakened and dissipated over southern Mexico on Sunday.

The NHC has now designated the area of showers and thunderstorms associated with once-Nadine as Invest 90E. An invest is simply a designation used to indicate an area under particular scrutiny by the NHC.

The trough of low pressure is currently located more than 100 miles offshore of the coast of southern Mexico and has become a little better organized over the past several hours, the NHC said Monday morning.

A look at the latest stats on Invest 90E in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

"Environmental conditions are favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form within the next day or so while the system moves westward at around 15 mph away from the coast of Mexico," the NHC said in its latest outlook.

If a powerful hurricane does form, it is expected to stay out to sea and not affect land, the FOX Forecast Center said.