Cargo ship carrying thousands of vehicles sinks off coast of Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – The U.S. Coast Guard reports that a large cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 vehicles sank in international waters after a fire disrupted the ship’s navigation in the North Pacific.

The agency said the 600-foot vessel, named Morning Midas, capsized Monday about 450 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska.

The ship had been adrift since June 3, when a fire broke out on board, prompting the 22-member crew to evacuate in lifeboats.

The vessel ultimately sank to an estimated depth of about 16,400 feet, without injuring any of the first responders or crew members.

The ship was believed to have been en route from China to Mexico when the fire began and crews initiated the initial distress call.

At the time of its sinking, the Morning Midas was carrying approximately 3,048 vehicles, including 70 fully electric and 681 hybrid vehicles, according to the Coast Guard.

Despite the cargo, first responders reported seeing no widespread signs of pollution in the North Pacific Ocean.

"The safety of the responders remains our top priority," said Capt. Christopher Culpepper, commander of Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic. "We're working closely with Zodiac Maritime in an advisory capacity to ensure a swift and effective response to any potential signs of pollution."

The Coast Guard said it will continue to monitor the area in coordination with the vessel’s operator and contractors for any signs of pollution that may arise.

The oil spill response vessel Endeavour is en route from the Aleutian Islands and is expected to aid in oil spill and recovery operations.

The Coast Guard has not stated what it believes caused the fire or whether any of the electric vehicles aboard played a role in the blaze.