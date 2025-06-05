22 rescued after ship carrying thousands of cars caught fire off Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – Nearly two dozen crew members were rescued from a burning cargo ship that caught fire off the Alaska coast earlier this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a large fire on the United Kingdom cargo ship Morning Midas carrying thousands of vehicles roughly 300 miles from Adak.

The Coast Guard said 22 crew members were aboard the ship when the fire started. Photos from Tuesday show the ship smoking, as well as the Coast Guard's response.

CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER IN ITALY BLOWN OVERBOARD BY STRONG WINDS

Watchstanders immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast requesting assistance from vessels in the vicinity of the Morning Midas.

Three good Samaritan vessels responded to help. A Coast Guard ship and aircrew were directed to the scene as well.

LIVE VIDEO AWAITS MOMENT OF POSSIBLE UNDERWATER VOLCANIC ERUPTION OFF WEST COAST

All 22 crew members evacuated the ship in a life raft and were rescued without injuries by one of the Good Samaritans.

"We are grateful for the selfless actions of the three nearby vessels who assisted in the response and the crew of motor vessel Cosco Hellas, who helped save 22 lives," said Rear Admiral Megan Dean, commander of the Coast Guard’s Seventeenth District.

WATCH: SLED DOG PUPPY CAM AT DENALI NATIONAL PARK IN ALASKA GOES LIVE

The Coast Guard said the boat was still smoking on Wednesday.

The ship was estimated to have approximately 350 metric tons of gas fuel and 1,530 metric tons of very low sulfur fuel oil onboard.

They were also reportedly carrying a total of 3,159 vehicles, with 65 being fully electric vehicles and 681 being partial hybrid electric vehicles, the Coast Guard said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The cause of the fire is unknown.