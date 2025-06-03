Cruise ship passenger in Italy blown overboard by strong winds

CATANIA, Italy – Winds were strong enough to blow a passenger overboard a cruise ship docked in Italy last Friday.

The passenger fell into the water off the Norwegian Epic docked in Catania, Sicily, according to a statement Norwegian Cruise Line made to several media outlets.

ALASKA SLAMMED BY ATMOSPHERIC RIVER AS SUMMER CRUISE SEASON REVS UP

One passenger, Brian Koning, posted on social media that the 1,080-foot vacation liner broke loose from its moorings amid strong wind gusts around 1 p.m. local time.

"All ropes snapped with loud bangs," Koning wrote.

The FOX Forecast Center said wind gusts over 30 mph were reported at the nearby Catania-Fontanarossa Airport at the time.

The Norwegian Cruise Line Epic was built in 2010 and was last refurbished earlier this year. It can hold up to 4,070 guests, according to the company's website.

FOX Weather reached out to Norwegian Cruise Line for a statement but has not yet heard back.