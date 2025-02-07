Possible tornado kills Tennessee mother, daughter; 3 others hurt among 'severe' damage

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. – A mother and daughter were killed Thursday night in Tennessee after a possible tornado, according to local emergency management.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said severe weather impacted the Deer Lodge and Sunbright communities about 8:30 p.m. local time. The likely tornado struck about 60 miles northeast of Knoxville.

The sheriff's office said the storm also caused "severe property damage." The county's emergency management agency said three other people were hurt. At least 100 first responders, including personnel from Tennessee Highway Patrol, rushed to the scene.

Video from a nearby state traffic camera shows driving winds and lightning around the time of the storm. Officials say power and internet service have been disrupted.

The National Weather Service Office in Morristown issued a Tornado Warning for the area shortly before 8 p.m. as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

