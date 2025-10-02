First Winter Storm Watch of season issued in Montana, Wyoming

ESSEX, Mont. – For those who are looking forward to cold weather, winter is almost here as Montana and Wyoming became home to the first Winter Storm Watch of the season on Thursday.

It's the first one in the Continental U.S. since June 22, 2025.

The watch includes the higher elevations of Glacier National Park and also stretches down into West Yellowstone, Montana.

In Wyoming, the watch covers higher elevations along the northern tier of the state.

As the cooler winter air moves into the Rocky Mountains with lingering moisture, snow is likely to hit the high peaks of southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Snow levels will be above 9,500 feet Friday, falling to 7,500 - 8,500 feet by Saturday, with a possible accumulation of several inches to start the weekend.

Officials warned drivers to avoid traveling in impacted areas if possible. The cold, wet and windy weather will create hazardous backcountry conditions, causing an increased risk of exposure to hypothermia and frostbite to those without adequate shelter or clothing.

For anyone visiting Glacier National Park, officials said to be prepared for winter weather conditions, ower outages and infrastructure disruptions such as road closures.

The Winter Storm Watch will last from Saturday night through Sunday morning.