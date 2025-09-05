Camper falls off Arizona cliff to death during nighttime search for bathroom break

FOREST LAKES, Ariz.– A woman camping with her friends on the Mogollon Rim near Forest Lakes, Arizona, was found dead on Saturday after falling off a cliff in the middle of the night.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the call that the camper had fallen just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival at Mogollon Rim, roughly one mile south of the entrance to the area, deputies learned the 29-year-old woman was camping with her friends near the edge of the rim and left the group to take a restroom break during the night.

The Sheriff's Office believes she fell about 120 feet off the cliff, resulting in her death.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team responded to recover the woman's body.