Mid-Atlantic beaches close after mysterious medical waste washes up

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Plastic pill bottles, syringes, needles and other medical waste have mysteriously washed up on the shores of popular beaches along the mid-Atlantic coast.

Officials across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia issued orders asking people to stay out of the water.

'We currently have no idea where it came from'

Both the Maryland and Virginia beaches of the Assateague barrier island, which sees over 1 million visitors each year, have been closed to swimmers since Sunday because of the medical waste washing ashore.

"We currently have no idea where it came from and will not be speculating about a source. Health authorities will be investigating," read a social media post from the Assateague Island National Seashore.

The remnants of the storm system formerly known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight have been dumping rain on parts of the region this week, but it's not known whether that has contributed to the medical waste washing ashore.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources has released public updates on the situation, "Together with federal, state and local authorities, we have been actively monitoring the waste washing onshore. DNREC has confirmed only minimal waste on Delaware beaches, but we are taking the situation seriously and advising caution."

The department has set up an environmental hotline for beachgoers to flag any unpleasant medical garbage they encounter. Officials also encourage people to wear closed-toe shoes if they're walking along the shoreline.

Other popular Delmarva beaches that have closed or have restrictions include: Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, Chincoteague Island and Ocean City, Maryland.

There's no word yet on when residents and visitors can hop back in the water.