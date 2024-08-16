Watch: Vehicles swept away by raging floodwater in Menorca

ES MERCADAL, Menorca – Heavy rain poured over the town of Es Mercadal, turning streets into powerful river rapids Thursday.

Located on the Spanish island of Menorca in the western Mediterranean, Es Mercadal received about 8 inches of rain in one day. That amount is nearly a third of the amount of rain the city receives in a year, according to Weather Atlas.

Video recorded Thursday shows the impact of the downpours, which created dangerous flash floods strong enough to carry away vehicles.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The video begins with a shot of a street filled with fast-moving floodwater. The shot is then followed up with images of vehicles either stuck on railings or flipped over, as they were caught in the rushing floodwater.

Residents were warned ahead of the inclement weather to stay indoors as much as possible and to make sure their homes were sealed from the rain.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The rains proved to be overwhelming, as some residents became trapped in their homes and had to be evacuated from their rooftops.

Footage recorded by Guardia Civil shows first responders descending from a helicopter as they rescue men, women, children and pets.

The agency said they rescued nearly 20 people and five pets in Es Mercadal on Thursday.