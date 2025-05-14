Massive Memorial Day weekend crowds expected to slam Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah—The warm weather is finally upon us, and with it comes the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors with friends and family.

As summer and Memorial Day approach, the National Park Service is warning visitors to plan for massive crowds if you're visiting one of the hundreds of the nation's national parks.

For example, according to the NPS, nearly 5 million people visited Zion National Park in 2024 – over 92,000 of those during Memorial Day weekend. So it’s safe to say that visitors should plan ahead of time.

The NPS says to expect long lines at entrance stations and shuttle buses, and brace for heavy traffic from Springdale throughout Zion National Park. The summer shuttle bus schedule and visitor hours will be expanded beginning May 18 ahead of the busy season.

Areas such as the Zion Nature Center will be open just in time for the holiday weekend. The NPS states that the center features interactive exhibits and ranger-led activities ideal for families with small children.

NPS officials suggest that if you are passing through the area and not visiting the park, use alternate driving routes to avoid congestion and bypass the park entirely.

The NPS requires vehicles to be parked only in designated areas. Illegally parked vehicles can harm park plants and animals, and may be ticketed or towed, according to officials.

If you are planning a trip this upcoming holiday weekend, be sure to prepare by drinking plenty of water and watching out for signs of heat stress. For more trip planning tips, visit a ranger program to check the park calendar for locations and times.