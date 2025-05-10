Watch: Injured hiker carried several miles during rain-soaked rescue in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Rescuers carried a hiker through several miles of rugged, rain-soaked terrain Thursday morning after she broke her leg at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in a remote area several miles into the Alum Cave Trail on Mount Le Conte, the third-highest peak in the Smokies, officials said.

The woman called the National Park Service for help, and they dispatched two EMT-certified park rangers to assist.

Upon stabilizing the woman, however, the two rangers had to take shelter with the woman overnight at the Lodge at Mount Le Conte due to inclement weather, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

At first light the next morning, rescue crews hiked about six miles to meet the woman and the park rangers at the lodge, the THP said. From there, the woman was placed on a rescue stretcher and then carried on to the trailhead.

"Go slow through here," someone says in the video of rescuers carefully bringing the woman down slick, rocky steps.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The woman was then transported by ambulance to LeConte Medical Center in Pigeon Forge for medical attention. THP said the woman is now in stable condition.