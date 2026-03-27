See it: Rare and ancient megalodon shark tooth found by teen in ocean off Florida Keys

MANASOTA KEY, Fla. — A 6-inch megalodon shark tooth was found by a Wyoming teen during a dive trip off Manasota Key, Florida earlier this week.

Sixteen-year-old Aiden Andrews and his father Brian were on a guided dive with Fossil Junkies, a local fossil-hunting tour company.

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Captain John Kreatsoulas told FOX 13 Tampa Bay reporter Kimberly Kuizon that while finding small megalodon teeth isn't uncommon, finding one that size is quite rare.

Video captured the moments when Aiden and his father celebrated underwater after making the remarkable discovery.

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Popularized by Hollywood monster movies, the Carcharocles megalodon, was the largest shark to have ever lived, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

Scientists believe the largest megalodon reached up to 60 feet in length and weighed up to 50 tons. And as Andrews can attest — they possessed teeth the size of a human hand.

According to the Smithsonian, megalodon lived between 23 and 3.6 million years ago across all of Earth's oceans.