Survivor of deadly candle factory collapse reflects on devastating 2021 tornado

MAYFIELD, KY – Three years ago, deadly tornadoes swept through the heartland, including Kentucky, in one of the worst December outbreaks on record.

The strongest of these tornadoes was an EF-4, which caused catastrophic damage during its nearly four-hour path, including in the town of Mayfield.

Mayfield Consumer Products, a company specializing in fragrances and candles, lay directly in the tornado’s path when it struck.

"It was warmer than usual for December, and I remember on my way there, one of my friends called and said, ‘You don’t need to be going to work.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m going to work. It’s right before Christmas,’" recalled Kyanna Parsons, a survivor who was working at the factory that fateful night.

Upon arrival at the facility, Parsons and more than 100 others were ushered into a designated safe area. However, the all-clear was given moments later.

Later that night, staff were directed back into the safe area, but this time, it wasn’t a close call - it was a direct hit by the more than one-mile-wide twister.

The roof of the facility reportedly collapsed with workers trapped underneath it.

"I remember asking a coworker to get the water fountain off of me, and he said he couldn't because an air conditioning unit was on it," Parsons said. "At that moment, I thought, ‘I’m not going to make it out of here.’"

Parsons stated that despite the fear and panic that set in while trapped under the rubble, she tried to keep her coworkers calm by telling them to sing 'Happy Birthday' to her, as it was the day before her 40th birthday.

At least nine people did not make it out alive at the site of the factory, which did not reopen following the disaster.

More than 70 tornadoes formed during the historic outbreak, which claimed the lives of more than 90 people and caused more than $4 billion.

Several lawsuits were filed in the immediate aftermath of the storms against companies, with workers claiming that conditions were unsafe to be in during the severe weather.

Outside of St. Louis, Missouri, part of an Amazon warehouse was destroyed during the tornado outbreak, which led to the deaths of six contractors.

For its part, the online retailer has maintained that its employees did the right thing by moving people to shelter, but few, if any, structures can survive such a direct strike by Mother Nature.

The Mayfield community held its annual walk around the site of the candle factory to remember the lives lost during the disaster as the town continues to rebuild.

"I'm grateful, but it is still a little solemn - it's the best word that I can use to describe how I feel," said Parsons.