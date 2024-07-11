Maui brush fire raises concerns on island hit hard by deadly 2023 wildfires

HONOLULU – Nearly a year after enduring the worst natural disaster in the history of the Hawaiian Islands, residents are keeping a close eye on a more than 400-acre fire burning near the Haleakala volcano.

The Maui Fire Department initially reported the start of the Crater Road Fire on Wednesday. The fire rapidly spread due to dry brush and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

No homes or properties were immediately threatened by the flames burning about 30 miles from Lahaina.

In August 2023, the coastal town became the focal point of a series of wind-driven fires that resulted in the loss of at least 101 lives and the destruction of more than 2,000 structures.

Last year’s wind-driven wildfires were courtesy of a significant pressure gradient, with a ridge of high pressure to the north of the islands and a major hurricane named Dora to the south. These weather elements were significant in strength and were part of a synoptic set-up that doesn’t happen regularly.

The National Interagency Coordination Center warned of a significant fire potential persisting throughout the Hawaiian Islands into the fall, particularly on the leeward sides of mountains, where wildfires could rapidly spread by windy conditions.

Due to the Crater Road Fire, some travel to the Haleakalā National Park has been restricted. Authorities warned that higher-elevation properties may need to be evacuated before access is cut off.

The park is a popular destination for sunrise watchers due to the breathtaking views of the summit that reaches 10,023 feet.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation to access federal assistance programs to help fight the fire.

Firefighters have not disclosed what they believe started the blaze.

During dangerous fire weather conditions, Hawaiian Electric said it would examine preemptively shutting off electricity to prevent any type of ignition.

More than 48,000 customers could see their power shut off as part of the company’s wildfire safety strategy during extreme events.