Manhattanhenge set to grace New York City skyline amidst uncertain skies

NEW YORK – While New York City eagerly anticipates Manhattanhenge, uncertain skies threaten to obscure the borough's radiant display.

The first alignment of the setting Sun with Manhattan's street grid is scheduled for 8:13 p.m. ET Wednesday. However, the FOX Forecast Center said clouds would likely obscure the evening display.

"Conditions … not looking so great," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

A look at the forecast in New York City over the next five days.

For those unfamiliar, Manhattanhenge is a unique annual celestial event that occurs about three weeks before and after the summer solstice along the east-west streets of Manhattan at sunset. The remarkable sight ultimately transforms the borough's architecture into a dramatic, glowing canyon.

The best locations to view Manhattanhenge include 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street.

"It really is a sight to behold," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan, who has been among the many New Yorkers and visitors alike who are known to flock to prime viewing spots to capture this fleeting, magical moment.

Your best bet: Thursday evening

While Wednesday night's viewing might be a wash, there's good news for hopeful spectators, the FOX Forecast Center said. Manhattanhenge will occur again on Thursday evening, when there is a better chance of breaks in the rain.

If this week's events are a bust, mark your calendars for July 13, when another opportunity to witness Manhattanhenge will arise.

Stay with FOX Weather, as we will share any captivating images that emerge from this week's alignment.

How did Manhattanhenge phenomenon start?

Renowned astrophysicist and science expert Neil deGrasse Tyson first coined the phrase in the 1990s, and it has since become an annual tourist attraction.

Tyson said he was influenced by England’s Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument known for its alignment with the Sun.

The 13-foot-high stones align with the solstices and some other celestial events, but their exact purpose remains unclear and is debated by historians.