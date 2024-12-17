New Jersey man falls 60 feet while ice climbing in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. – A New Jersey man climbing ice in central New Hampshire over the weekend had to be rescued after he fell 60 feet, according to authorities.

Officials at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said that 55-year-old Slavik Zaglewski was climbing in Shoestring Gully near Hart's Location on Saturday night with his friend when Slavik fell on a steep section towards the top of the hike.

According to authorities, Slavik's friend was able to treat his injuries and dress him in warm clothes. The friend was then forced to continue the climb alone to the top of the ridge where he placed a 911 call. A total of 28 volunteers from several search and rescue groups responded.

VIDEO SHOWS NEW HAMPSHIRE SNOWBOARDER TRIGGER, ESCAPE AVALANCHE ON MOUNT WASHINGTON

A small Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) team made their way down the frozen gully to reach the injured climber, according to authorities. Rescue teams stabilized Slavik and treated him for hypothermia. Slavik had to be hoisted 400 feet to level ground and carried nearly 2 miles down a trail that required pulleys to navigate the steep terrain.

Officials said that the team was able to reach an ambulance by 5 a.m. Sunday. Slavik was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the National Weather Service, hypothermia can occur in temperatures as warm as 60 degrees, especially in water or if you’re improperly dressed for conditions.