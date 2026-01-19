Over 100 vehicles involved in I-196 pileup during dangerous snowy conditions in Michigan, injuries reported

ZEELAND, Mich. – A major multi-vehicle pileup shut down part of Interstate 196 southeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan amid heavy lake-effect snow Monday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told FOX Weather that nine to 12 people are injured, but no fatalities have been reported.

Deputies on scene initially estimated roughly 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup, the Sheriff's Office said. Drone video of the scene showed at least six tractor-trailers in one section of the crash.

Michigan State Police said between 30 and 40 semi trucks were involved.

The chain-reaction pileup began around 10:19 a.m. local time, the county sheriff's office said.

I-196 is closed between Zeeland and Hudsonville, specifically from Exits 55 to 62, and drivers are encouraged to stay away from the area.

WB I-196 is closed at 32nd Ave in Hudsonville due to a multi-vehicle crash between 32nd Ave and 64th St. Roads are icy. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene with MSP assisting. Injuries reported; extent unknown. pic.twitter.com/BkzgSb7NLa — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) January 19, 2026

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the crash happened amid heavy lake-effect snow. Heavy blowing snow was reported with visibility down to just a quarter-mile and winds gusting between 25 and 40 mph.

Some drivers were stranded at the scene and were instructed to remain inside their vehicles until they could be bussed to Hudsonville High School, the sheriff's office said.

The FOX Forecast Center said snow was falling along Interstate I-196 at the time of the initial crash on Monday morning.

Temperatures were hovering in the low teens. The highway will remain closed for several hours until all drivers have been evacuated and wreckage cleared from the road.

Michigan State Police are advising drivers to slow down and described road conditions as treacherous.

"Blowing winds and blinding snow are creating dangerous travel conditions. Driving beyond your ability increases the risk of serious crashes," police said on X.

Analysis from the FOX Forecast Center reveals just how challenging driving conditions were at the time of Monday morning's multi-car pileup in western Michigan.

Nearby weather observation sites reported visibilities under 1/2 mile along Interstate 196 at the time of the initial crash, which the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says was around 10:19 a.m. CT.

The limited visibility, a result of heavy lake-effect snow, was likely a factor in the 100+ vehicle pileup. That snow was also being blown around by 20 to 30 mph winds, creating whiteout conditions for drivers in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.