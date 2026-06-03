Earthquakes shake West Coast, including magnitude 5.7 off Oregon, with no tsunami threat

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — At least two strong earthquakes struck off the Northern California and Oregon coasts early Wednesday, including a magnitude 5.7 quake. No Tsunami Warnings were issued.

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While very few people felt it on land, the magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the southern Oregon coast Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 3:53 a.m. local time (10:53 UTC) about 99 miles west-northwest of Crescent City, California, roughly 6.2 miles below the surface.

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So far, the USGS says only a handful of residents reported feeling the shaking in coastal communities along the Southern Oregon and Northern California border region.

That was followed by a magnitude 5.1 quake at 5:45 a.m. 55 miles southwest of Eureka, California, and a magnitude 4.1 quake in almost the exact same location about 30 minutes later.

Both quakes were less than a mile below the surface and shaking was reported to the USGS in several coastal communities.

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There have been no reports of damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.