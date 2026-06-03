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Earthquakes shake West Coast, including magnitude 5.7 off Oregon, with no tsunami threat

So far, the USGS says only a handful of residents reported feeling the shaking in coastal communities along the Southern Oregon and Northern California border region.

By Olivia Stephens , Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East. 02:25

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — At least two strong earthquakes struck off the Northern California and Oregon coasts early Wednesday, including a magnitude 5.7 quake. No Tsunami Warnings were issued.

MAGNITUDE 4.6 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF THE COAST OF HAWAII'S BIG ISLAND

While very few people felt it on land, the magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the southern Oregon coast Wednesday morning. 

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck at 3:53 a.m. local time (10:53 UTC) about 99 miles west-northwest of Crescent City, California, roughly 6.2 miles below the surface.

  • Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes the Pacific Ocean off the southern Oregon coast, about 105 miles west-northwest of Crescent City, California
    Image 1 of 2

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes the Pacific Ocean off the southern Oregon coast, about 105 miles west-northwest of Crescent City, California (FOX Weather)

  • Magnitude 5.1 quake at 5:45 a.m. struck 55 miles southwest of Eureka, California.
    Image 2 of 2

    Magnitude 5.1 quake at 5:45 a.m. struck 55 miles southwest of Eureka, California. (FOX Weather)

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So far, the USGS says only a handful of residents reported feeling the shaking in coastal communities along the Southern Oregon and Northern California border region.

That was followed by a magnitude 5.1 quake at 5:45 a.m. 55 miles southwest of Eureka, California, and a magnitude 4.1 quake in almost the exact same location about 30 minutes later.

Both quakes were less than a mile below the surface and shaking was reported to the USGS in several coastal communities.

Island with the Battery Point Lighthouse in Crescent City on the Pacific coast in California

(Getty Images / Getty Images)

MAGNITUDE 6.0 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES HAWAII'S BIG ISLAND

There have been no reports of damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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