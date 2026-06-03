Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off the coast of Hawaii's Big Island

KAHALUU-KEAUHOU, Hawaii — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the Kona Coast on Hawaii's Big Island at 5:58 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the USGS. The epicenter was a little more than 3.5 miles offshore of the community of Kahaluu-Keauhou and 21 miles below sea level.

A Tsunami Warning was not issued.

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Shaking was felt across the Big Island and parts of Maui.

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According to the USGS, the earthquake was not related to magma movement and had no impact on the Big Island's volcanoes, including Kīlauea — one of the world's most active volcanoes — as well as Mauna Loa and Hualālai, which remains active but is currently dormant.

This follows a magnitude 6.0 quake that rattled the Big Island on May 22.

"Aftershocks are possible in the coming hours to days," the USGS said.

There's been no word on the extent of any damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.