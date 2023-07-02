Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Los Angeles residents awake early Sunday

LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California early Sunday morning, with some residents reporting that light shaking was felt in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened at 2:29 a.m. PDT and was centered about 12 miles south-southwest of Malibu or 40 miles west-southwest of Los Angeles.

EAST VS. WEST: WHY EARTHQUAKES ARE FELT DIFFERENTLY ON EITHER SIDE OF THE U.S.

The USGS asks those who felt the quake to report it on the agency's website.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage sustained during the earthquake.