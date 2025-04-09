Louisville looks ahead to cleanup after flooding ravages Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville continues to feel the effects of severe weather that ravaged the heartland of America last week.

Residents are in the early stages of recovery after historic flooding and deadly storms devastated communities across Kentucky, which has seen 313 Flash Flood Warnings issued in early April.

Heather Funk, a spokesperson with the Belle of Louisville, a steamboat and national landmark, said there is a dedicated team aimed at ensuring the safety of the historic steamboats, which have been running since 1914 and 1929.

"We have a night watch here 24/7," Funk said. "Their job is to monitor river conditions, so they’ve been doing that since Saturday, when the rain started coming in."

Over 7 inches of rain fell in Louisville, pushing floodwaters as high as streetlamp posts.

A Flood Warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon for the city as floodwaters begin to crest and slowly recede.

"The cleanup crew is going to be massive," said Lousiville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill. "We are certainly going to be helping out, public works is going to be working hard."

WATCH: DOCK CRASHES INTO KENTUCKY BRIDGE AFTER BREAKING FREE DURING FLOOD

"It’s bad, but it could have been a heck of a lot worse," O’Neill added when talking about damage from the storms.

The fire chief advised locals to stay away from the water as much as possible. Despite the fun appeal of using a kayak to get around, it is unsafe. Water can seem calm and slow when, in reality, that is not the case.