Weather News
Hazardous air quality reported in Los Angeles area as wildfires rage

AirNow.gov has marked air quality all around Los Angeles as "hazardous," the worst possible rating for air quality. It means just about everyone could experience problems from breathing the air.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
LOS ANGELES – Smoke from the raging Southern California wildfires is filling city skylines, causing officials to warn residents of hazardous air quality

Los Angeles air quality trends.
Hazardous air quality levels are indexed at 300 or higher. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to X to warn residents to stay inside with all doors and windows closed. She also advised people to wear masks. 

Photos from Los Angeles showed the smoke-filled skies. 

    Torrance Firefighters are seen gearing up to fight the Palisades Fire, as residents try to escape the site  in Pacific Palisades, California, Los Angeles, United States on January 8, 2025. (Jon Putman/Anadolu)

Outside the greater Los Angeles area, air quality greatly improves to a moderate status, meaning air quality is not great but is safe for most groups. Some who are sensitive to air pollution might feel the effects. 

Map of air quality levels around Southern California.
A normal or "good" air quality is signaled by an index of 0-50, according to AirNow.gov. 

LOS ANGELES ENGULFED BY DEADLY APOCALYPTIC WILDFIRES FUELED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS AMID DIRE EVACUATIONS
 

A satellite timelapse from CIRA/CSU shows the wildfires burning in southern California Tuesday night. The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires have burned thousands of acres combined.  00:12

Satellite captures Southern California wildfires explosion

A satellite timelapse from CIRA/CSU shows the wildfires burning in southern California Tuesday night. The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires have burned thousands of acres combined. 

The Palisades, Hurst and Eaton fires continue to spread rapidly in Los Angeles County and have scorched thousands of acres. 

Two people have died from the Eaton Fire, fire officials said Wednesday. 

