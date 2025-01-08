Hazardous air quality reported in Los Angeles area as wildfires rage

LOS ANGELES – Smoke from the raging Southern California wildfires is filling city skylines, causing officials to warn residents of hazardous air quality.

AirNow.gov has marked air quality all around Los Angeles as "hazardous," the worst possible rating for air quality. It means just about everyone could experience problems from breathing the air.

Los Angeles air quality trends.

(FOX Weather)



Hazardous air quality levels are indexed at 300 or higher.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to X to warn residents to stay inside with all doors and windows closed. She also advised people to wear masks.

Photos from Los Angeles showed the smoke-filled skies.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Outside the greater Los Angeles area, air quality greatly improves to a moderate status, meaning air quality is not great but is safe for most groups. Some who are sensitive to air pollution might feel the effects.

Map of air quality levels around Southern California.

(FOX Weather)



A normal or "good" air quality is signaled by an index of 0-50, according to AirNow.gov.

LOS ANGELES ENGULFED BY DEADLY APOCALYPTIC WILDFIRES FUELED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS AMID DIRE EVACUATIONS



The Palisades, Hurst and Eaton fires continue to spread rapidly in Los Angeles County and have scorched thousands of acres.

Two people have died from the Eaton Fire, fire officials said Wednesday.