Stranded beachgoer uses her dying phone in last-minute call for help from California’s rising tide

LOMITA, Calif. – A beachgoer found herself trapped by California’s rising tide during a recent hike, but her dying phone provided a last-minute call for help.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they received a call at their Lomita Station late Monday evening from a young woman who got lost along the coastline.

Deputies said the tide had rolled in, and she could not safely leave.

"Adding to her predicament, she didn't know where she was, and her cell phone died while help was on the way," the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they began searching nearly two miles of coastline. First responders said they were finally able to locate her but were unable to reach her.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was then called. Teams attempted to reach the stranded hiker on foot, but were thwarted by the same tides that originally stranded the woman.

Authorities were prepared to scale the cliff's side, but it proved to be very dangerous, deputies said.

"Finally, air assets from Los Angeles County Fire Department were requested," the sheriff’s office said. "Deputies and firefighters on scene were amazed as they watched the helicopter land literally in the surfline on the rocks in order to affect a rescue."

Deputies said after the stranded beachgoer was rescued, she was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.