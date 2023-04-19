Colorado man found dead days after texting family he was lost in mountains

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Colorado man's body has been recovered days after he notified his family he was lost in the mountains.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that search crews located and recovered missing Glen Haven resident, Jerry Allbright, after a multi-day effort.

Authorities said the 53-year-old walked away from his home Friday evening and did not return. Family members said they received a text message from him the next morning stating that he was lost in the mountains. Loved ones searched the area that afternoon and called deputies after they could not locate him.

A ground search crew located his body Monday evening roughly 1.8 miles west of Fox Creek Road in an area with steep terrain, obstructions and multiple water crossings, deputies said. However, due to the hazardous terrain and fading light, conditions were too unsafe for the team to remove the body.

Authorities returned the next morning to complete the recovery process, which took about three hours, deputies said.

While a cause of death has not been determined, foul play is not suspected.

"We sincerely appreciate everyone who dedicated their time and energy to finding Jerry," said Emergency Services Specialist Joe Owen, who led the mission. "While this was a tough outcome, the collaborative regional response allowed us to bring him home and provide closure for his loved ones."

The sheriff's office said the search effort involved about 105 people and 11 dog teams searching on the ground. A drone and fixed-wing planes also aided in searching from the sky.