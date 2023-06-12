Search
Rescues underway after Lockport Cave Tours boat capsizes in western New York

Lockport police said they, along with local fire departments and several other agencies, have been working to help people who were on the boat that capsized on Monday afternoon.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
LOCKPORT, N.Y. – A rescue operation is underway after a boat belonging to Lockport Cave Tours in western New York capsized, according to local police.

Few details have been released, but in a Facebook post, Lockport police said they, along with local fire departments and several other agencies, have been working to help people who were on the boat that capsized on Monday afternoon.

Victims are seen being loaded into an ambulance in Lockport, New York.

Police also said that streets in the area where the incident took place had been closed to allow first responders access to help those being pulled from the water.

According to local reports, at least three people have been taken to a local hospital, with at least one more person en route.

There were about adults on the boat when it capsized, according to local authorities.  

None of the injuries are believed to be critical, according to reports.

No other information was available.

A look at the radar at the time a boast capsized in Lockport, New York.

FOX Weather is working to gather more information and this story will be updated when new information is received.

