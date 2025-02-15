Triple Threat Storm Tracker: Live radars, alert maps, snow and rain totals

A powerful storm system will bring a mix of snow , rain and severe weather to the central and eastern U.S. this weekend, impacting a wide swath of the country.

Severe storms threaten the south with strong tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, while an extreme life-threatening flood risk exists in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. To the north, another winter storm is spreading snow across the Great Lakes, eyeing the inland Northeast.

Follow the storm below with these live radars and maps:

SEVERE WEATHER TRACKER

Current Radar:

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather risk:

Severe Weather Outlook

(FOX Weather)



Tornado Risk:

Potential Tornado Outlook

(FOX Weather)



TENNESSEE VALLEY EXTREME FLOOD RISK TRACKER

Current Radar:

(FOX Weather)



Flash Flood Risk Map:

Flash Flood Risk

(FOX Weather)



Regional Rain Forecast:

Regional Rain Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How Much Rain Will Fall Around Paducah, Kentucky?

Paducah Rain Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How much rain will fall around Nashville?

Nashville Rain Forecast

(FOX Weather)



WINTER STORM TRACKER:

Current radar:

(FOX Weather)



Winter Alerts in Upper Midwest:

Upper Midwest Winter Alerts

(FOX Weather)



Northeast Winter Alerts:

Northeast Winter Alerts

(FOX Weather)



How much snow will fall in Chicago?

Chicago Snow Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How much snow will fall in Detroit?

Detroit Snow Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How much snow will fall in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee/Madison Snow Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How much snow will fall in New York City?

New York City Snow Forecast

(FOX Weather)



How much snow and ice will fall in Scranton and Upstate New York?

Scranton / Upstate New York Snow Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Scranton / Upstate New York Ice Forecast

(FOX Weather)



What are the peak wind gusts expected in the Northeast?