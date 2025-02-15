Triple Threat Storm Tracker: Live radars, alert maps, snow and rain totals
Severe storms threaten the south with strong tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, while an extreme life-threatening flood risk exists in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. To the north, another winter storm is spreading snow across the Great Lakes, eyeing the inland Northeast.
A powerful storm system will bring a mix of snow, rain and severe weather to the central and eastern U.S. this weekend, impacting a wide swath of the country.
Severe storms threaten the south with strong tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, while an extreme life-threatening flood risk exists in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. To the north, another winter storm is spreading snow across the Great Lakes, eyeing the inland Northeast.
Follow the storm below with these live radars and maps:
SEVERE WEATHER TRACKER
Current Radar:
(FOX Weather)
Severe weather risk:
(FOX Weather)
Tornado Risk:
(FOX Weather)
TENNESSEE VALLEY EXTREME FLOOD RISK TRACKER
Current Radar:
(FOX Weather)
Flash Flood Risk Map:
(FOX Weather)
Regional Rain Forecast:
(FOX Weather)
How Much Rain Will Fall Around Paducah, Kentucky?
(FOX Weather)
How much rain will fall around Nashville?
(FOX Weather)
WINTER STORM TRACKER:
Current radar:
(FOX Weather)
Winter Alerts in Upper Midwest:
(FOX Weather)
Northeast Winter Alerts:
(FOX Weather)
How much snow will fall in Chicago?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow will fall in Detroit?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow will fall in Milwaukee?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow will fall in New York City?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow and ice will fall in Scranton and Upstate New York?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
What are the peak wind gusts expected in the Northeast?
(FOX Weather)