Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Lightning strike zaps NYC’s One World Trade Center as 1 hurt in severe thunderstorms

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings covered over 13 million people around the New York City area during the height of the storm around 10 a.m. ET.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning rolled through the Big Apple Thursday as a line of severe thunderstorms swept the area. 09:35

Severe thunderstorm rolls through New York City Thursday

Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning rolled through the Big Apple Thursday as a line of severe thunderstorms swept the area.

NEW YORK — A ferocious thunderstorm rolled through New York City late Thursday morning, peppering the Big Apple with several dozen lightning strikes.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings covered more than 13 million people around the New York City area during the height of the storm about 10 a.m. ET.

NYC One World Trade Center Lightning

Lightning strikes the One World Trade Center in Manhattan on May 23, 2024.

(Dan Martland /  Dan Martland / @DanTVusa / FOX Weather)

Dan Martland snapped this incredible photo of a lightning strike that hit the One World Trade Center — one of 174 lightning bolts detected in the greater New York City metro area, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

(FOX Weather)

One of those bolts injured a person when it struck a building along Pine Street in Manhattan, New York Fire Department officials told FOX Weather. 

Medics rushed the person to a Lower Manhattan hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not given.

Tags
Loading...