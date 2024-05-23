Lightning strike zaps NYC’s One World Trade Center as 1 hurt in severe thunderstorms

NEW YORK — A ferocious thunderstorm rolled through New York City late Thursday morning, peppering the Big Apple with several dozen lightning strikes.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings covered more than 13 million people around the New York City area during the height of the storm about 10 a.m. ET.

Dan Martland snapped this incredible photo of a lightning strike that hit the One World Trade Center — one of 174 lightning bolts detected in the greater New York City metro area, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

One of those bolts injured a person when it struck a building along Pine Street in Manhattan, New York Fire Department officials told FOX Weather.

Medics rushed the person to a Lower Manhattan hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not given.