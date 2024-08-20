Lightning strikes 2 high school soccer players, coach in Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. – Two student athletes and a coach of the Glacier High School soccer team in Kalispell, Montana, were struck by lightning on Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. local time, according to Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway. First responders and high school staff attended to the individuals.

All three were transported to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell.

As of late Monday night, one of the students remains in intensive care. The other student and coach are responsive and remain at the hospital for monitoring.

"We are in contact with the families of all involved and will provide updates accordingly," Holloway said. "We are thankful for the first responder professionals for their immediate response and ask you to keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

Located in northwestern Montana, the town of Kalispell and areas nearby were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at the time of the incident, according to the National Weather Service.