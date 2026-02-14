Search
Video: At least two dozen cars involved in multi-crash scene on snowy Colorado interstate

The first crash involved at least 9 vehicles, and led to one passenger being transported to a nearby hospital.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
GEORGETOWN, Colo. – Traffic on a major interstate in Colorado was snarled on Friday night due to two multi-car accidents in snowy conditions.

Colorado State Police responded to a multi-vehicle, multi-crash scene on I-70 around 5:17pm local time, and were assisted by Grand County Sheriff's Office Deputies, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office and other response agencies.

At least two dozen cars were involved in two accidents at milepost 222 on the interstate.

    At least two dozen cars were involved in a multi-car, multi-crash in snowy conditions on a Colorado highway. (Grand County Sheriff’s Office-Colorado)

    At least two dozen cars were involved in a multi-car, multi-crash in snowy conditions on a Colorado highway. (Grand County Sheriff’s Office-Colorado)

    At least two dozen cars were involved in a multi-car, multi-crash in snowy conditions on a Colorado highway. (Grand County Sheriff’s Office-Colorado)

    At least two dozen cars were involved in a multi-car, multi-crash in snowy conditions on a Colorado highway. (Grand County Sheriff’s Office-Colorado)

The first crash involved at least 9 vehicles, and led to one passenger being transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Two other parties complained of injury but refused to be transported to the hospital.

The second crash, which involved at least 15 vehicles, had no reports of injuries.

A 21-mile stretch of eastbound I-70 was closed for approximately two hours and 45 minutes, ranging from milepost 205 to milepost 226.

Colorado State Patrol is encouraging motorists to delay traveling in the mountains until conditions approve, saying in part, "If travel is necessary, use caution and reduce speed."

