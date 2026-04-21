Late-season rain and mountain snow sweep California, potentially boosting snowpack totals

A Pacific storm system is sweeping across the Great Basin and Intermountain West, bringing a mix of coastal rain, thunderstorms, and mountain snow. As moisture streams inland, these conditions are expected to become widespread across lower elevations while intensified snowfall hits the high peaks.

Storm system overview

(FOX Weather)



While the initial frontal passage may feature scattered activity, a secondary wave is expected to increase rain coverage across northern California through Tuesday.

PACIFIC SYSTEM TO SWEEP WEST, BRINGING HEAVY SNOW, SOAKING RAIN AND STRONG WINDS TO CALIFORNIA, ROCKIES

This setup will create persistent cloud cover and travel impacts at high mountain passes as snow levels begin to drop.

Storm system overview

(FOX Weather)



Through Wednesday, an additional 1–2 inches of rain is possible from Redding down into the central Sierra foothills.

INCHES OF RAIN SOAK DROUGHT-STRICKEN TEXAS, CONTINUING FLASH FLOOD CONCERNS

That said, April has been productive for San Francisco, with rainfall totals reaching 2.74 inches as of Monday—surpassing the 1.36-inch monthly average.

Despite this recent boost, the city remains roughly 1.6 inches below its normal year-to-date total, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about San Francisco’s rainfall predictions for April:

On the backside of the system bringing rain and snow to California, colder air will wrap into the circulation. This is expected to develop snow across the northern Rockies, with activity extending into portions of the northern Plains.