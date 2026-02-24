Video: Large sinkhole swallows two vehicles in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. – Travelers in Omaha, Nebraska, encountered an unusual scene on the road: a gaping hole in the ground.

The Omaha Police Department captured the shocking scene of two vehicles found almost buried in a sinkhole.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), sinkholes are most common in what geologists call "Karst terrain." Karst is a type of landscape where dissolving bedrock creates sinkholes, sinking streams, caves and springs, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

According to experts, sinkholes are common where the rock below the land surface is limestone, carbonate rock, salt beds or rocks that can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them.

"A sinkhole is a depression or hole formed when the land surface sinks due to underground bedrock dissolution or cave collapse," a statement from the NPS reads.

Florida, for example, is an area largely underlain by limestone and is highly prone to sinkholes. Sinkholes can vary from a few feet to hundreds of acres and from less than 1 to more than 100 feet deep, according to the USGS.

Officers closed three streets while they process the scene.

Video footage shows a large pickup truck sticking headfirst out of a large sinkhole in the middle of the street.

Thankfully, there are no reported injuries at this time.