2 dead after brush fire destroys nearly a dozen homes in Washington state

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Firefighters south of Tacoma raced to save a mobile community from a fast-moving brush fire Friday afternoon but reported several structures were lost to flames and at least two occupants died.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue received the call around 2 p.m. regarding the fire in the Lakewood community and, upon arrival, helped evacuate residents to safety.

After an hours-long firefight, local authorities reported nine mobile homes were a total loss and upwards of six others had sustained significant damage.

A local chapter of the American Red Cross was notified and is helping the victims of the fire.

During a search of potentially missing occupants, firefighters reported finding the bodies of at least two people.

Firefighters have not released the cause of the inferno, but most of the state has seen an unseasonable dry summer.

Most of the Evergreen State is unusually dry

According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 88% of the state of Washington is dealing with unusually dry or drought conditions.

The community where Friday’s fire broke out is considered to be in a moderate drought.

In moderate drought conditions, fire risks are usually high as trees and other vegetation dry out and become potential fuel for wildfires.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reported more than 1,000 fires in 2023 have destroyed about 91,000 acres.

Most of the West has experienced a slow start to the fire season after rounds of heavy precipitation during the winter and early spring.