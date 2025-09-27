Wildfire burning in Pacific Northwest forces closure of major mountain pass

CLE ELUM, Wash. – A major travel link along Washington's Cascades remains closed through the weekend as two large wildfires continue to burn near the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says a 29-mile stretch of US-97, also known as Blewett Pass, will remain closed through at least Monday. Nearby flames from the Labor Mountain Fire and Lower Sugarloaf Fire have kept the pass closed since Sept. 21.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect in Chelan and Kittitas Counties as the fire continues into its third week of impacts. Officials say over 25,000 acres have been scorched since lightning sparked the blaze on Sept. 1. Several hundred firefighters are battling the fire, which is only about 7% contained.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Photos from the scene showed a burned-out shell of a car as flames torched trees and debris along the roadway, but there haven't been any reported injuries.

The two fires have been relentless in pouring hazardous levels of smoke into communities nestled along the eastern foothills of the Cascades.

But there's good news in the forecast as multiple days of rain are in the forecast for next week.