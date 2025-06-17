Alaska capital city records first-ever Severe Thunderstorm Warning as state experiences bouts of rare weather

JUNEAU, Alaska – Juneau, Alaska, received its first Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the city's history on Monday afternoon.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service office in Juneau at 3:26 p.m. local time as a supercell thunderstorm made its way over Alaska's capital city.

The storm produced a 60-mph wind gust in the downtown area and blew down a canopy in the Twin Lakes area, according to the NWS.

This comes on the heels of the NWS office in Fairbanks issuing a Heat Advisory for the first time in its history late last week. Temperatures in Fairbanks reached the mid-80s.

ALASKA'S FIRST-EVER HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED AS FAIRBANKS SEES TEMPS SOAR

This graphic shows radar of the first storm to receive a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Juneau, Alaska, on Monday, June 15, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Why are severe thunderstorms rare in the Last Frontier State?

"Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are rare in Alaska due to cooler air temperatures and limited daytime heating," the FOX Forecast Center said. "This lessens the atmospheric instability needed for strong storms. In addition, there is a lack of moisture to support severe weather, making the overall environment unfavorable for thunderstorm formation."

Rare severe thunderstorms also formed over Alaska's North Slope, which is within the Arctic Circle, in June 2024.

ARCTIC ALASKA PUMMELED BY RARE SEVERE STORMS CREATING A FIRST FOR NWS

The NWS told FOX Weather that Monday's storm produced pea-sized hail in some places.

Photos and video on social media showed large tree branches snapped by wind gusts.

The last Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued by the NWS Juneau office came almost six years ago.