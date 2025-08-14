Juneau residents get all clear after glacial lake outburst sent debris-filled water rushing down Alaska river

JUNEAU, Alaska – The all clear has been given and residents have been allowed to return to their homes in Alaska’s capital of Juneau after a glacial lake outburst sent debris-filled water rushing down the Mendenhall River on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service office in Juneau, the Mendenhall River at Auke Bay crested at a record 16.65 feet at 7:15 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

That now makes this event the largest glacial lake outburst flooding on record. Last year’s event, which took place between Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 was the previous record when the river crested at 15.99 feet.

According to the City and Borough of Juneau, the flood threat from Suicide Basin ended on Wednesday evening when floodwaters receded from local roads. However, officials said the Back Loop Bridge would remain closed until safety inspections could be completed.

Areas of the city that had been evacuated were reopened to residents only, and while conditions have been gradually improving, impacts continue.

City officials said they would be holding a special assembly meeting on Friday to discuss a resolution declaring a local emergency in response to the 2025 glacial outburst flood and a request for state and federal assistance.

In addition, the Juneau School District said it would remain closed on Thursday at all JSD locations.

"Delaying the start of school by one day will also allow Unified Command staff and safety crews to assess damage in the Valley area," officials said.

City officials said crews will continue to move through affected areas of Juneau to assess damage and other impacts from the glacial lake outburst flood event.

"Please continue to use caution around damaged areas and avoid riverbanks," city officials said. "Do not drive through standing water. In addition to posing a safety hazard, driving generates waves that cause additional damage to nearby structures."

Suicide Basin is a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier above Juneau.

Since 2011, the NWS said Suicide Basin has released glacial lake outburst floods that caused inundation along Mendenhall Lake and River annually. Prior to this event, the last release occurred on Oct. 20, 2024.