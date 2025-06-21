Sunken British superyacht lifted from seafloor

SICILY, Italy - Salvage crews have successfully raised a superyacht off the coast of Italy nearly ten months after it sank during severe weather.

The 184-foot Bayesian was violently tossed about in a powerful storm that Italian authorities said killed seven people, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, during the overnight hours of August 19, 2024.

Fifteen people survived the accident, but the vessel sank to the bottom of the Gulf of Porticciolo, where it remained until a marine company developed a recovery plan and positioned the necessary equipment.

Photos released Saturday showed the remains of the yacht being lifted above the waterline, with members of the Italian Coast Guard enforcing a perimeter to keep nearby vessels out of the recovery zone.

Booms were deployed around the site to contain potential pollution from debris and thousands of gallons of oil that are still believed to be onboard.

Earlier in the year, recovery operations were delayed after a Dutch diver died while working on the wreck, officials said.

Recovery teams said they removed the yacht’s more than 200-foot mast before hoisting the wreckage with a large crane and transporting it to a nearby port.

It is unclear what the future holds for the vessel, but investigators are expected to examine it as part of their ongoing maritime disaster probe.

A preliminary report from the U.K.’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch suggested strong winds were the likely cause of the yacht’s capsizing, though the investigation remains open.

"The findings indicate that the extreme wind experienced by Bayesian was sufficient to knock the yacht over," said Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents. "Further, once the yacht had heeled beyond an angle of 70 degrees, the situation was irrecoverable."

The report analyzed meteorological data and the vessel’s design but did not indicate when a final report would be released or whether any safety recommendations would be issued.