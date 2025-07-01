Injured son of 'The Wire' actor Tray Chaney says waking up from tornado strike like 'a bad dream'

ATLANTA – Malachi Chaney, the son of actor Tray Chaney from "The Wire," told FOX Weather he's on the road to recovery after he was seriously injured during a tornado.

Malachi said the EF-2 twister threw him 300 feet away from his room as it tore through the family home in Harris County, Georgia.

"I remember thinking that I was having a bad dream," Malachi Chaney said as he recalled the moment he regained consciousness.

Malachi’s father said there were ominous sounds as the storm approached.

"The rain didn’t sound like rain, it sounded like there was a train in my house," Tray Chaney told FOX Weather. "Before I knew it, my walls, TVs, and dressers were flying towards my face."

Tray said he remembered waking up face down in the mud, covered in bedsheets. He quickly realized that the roof had been torn off his home, and Malachi’s bedroom was completely gone. The family is still shaken up by the terrifying experience, which left them with no furniture or belongings during the recovery process.

Reluctantly, Malachi says he is progressing well during his physical recovery and has shown his true strength in a situation that not many people can walk away from.

"We’ve still got a long road to recovery, we all gotta heal," Tray said. "Malachi’s injuries are still what they are, and right now at Shepherds Pathways, he’s doing amazing in physical therapy."

The National Weather Service said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 135 mph and a path measuring about 200 yards wide and nearly 2 miles long.

According to the National Weather Service, EF-2 tornadoes typically have wind speeds ranging from 111 to 165 mph.