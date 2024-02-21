Indonesia tornado rips roofs off homes, injures dozens

JAKARTA, Indonesia – A tornado tore through communities on the island of Java, in southern Indonesia, Wednesday, damaging homes and sending more than two dozen people to local hospitals.

Video taken from the West Java province showed roofs being damaged and debris flung around as powerful winds rotated around the vortex.

The tornado was not on the ground for very long, but during its path of destruction injured between 2-3 dozen people, Acting Governor Bey Machmudin stated.

Machmudin called the event a disaster but said initial assessments did not indicate there were any fatalities.

Tornadoes are a relatively infrequent occurrence in Indonesia but do happen from time to time.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported a tornado and heavy rainfall in the same province damaged at least 49 homes in early February.

And back in 2020, a tornado that struck Indonesia’s Sumatra Island killed at least two people and damaged hundreds of homes.

Dr. Erma Yulihastin, a climatologist at the Research Center for Climate and Atmosphere, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said tornadoes in Southeast Asia are brief and weaker than those experienced in the United States.

The country’s rainy season typically begins in November and lasts into March, but because of the absence of conducive wind shear, the production of twisters is low.

"A team of researchers from BRIN, will immediately reconstruct and investigate the Rancaekek tornado today. The chronology of photos and videos from the public and the media really helped researchers in documenting this extreme event," Yulihastin posted on the social media platform X.

Machmudin said initial clean-up efforts have already begun, with residents and government officials working to remove debris and fallen trees.

Locals said the event caught the community off guard because it was very hot during the afternoon and suddenly turned stormy.

Government agencies cautioned residents to always be alert and careful during the rainy season, as precipitation can trigger flash flooding and landslides.

Flooding in mid-February submerged dozens of vehicles and swamped homes across Central Java.