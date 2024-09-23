Indiana slammed by fall severe weather; at least 2 tornadoes confirmed

Severe storms tore through Indiana Sunday evening, generating at least two tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The winds tore the roofs off buildings, but no injuries have been reported.

NWS Indianapolis said one twister touched down just outside the town of Yorktown, Indiana. Crews from the weather service will survey the damage later Monday to determine the strength and track of the vortex.

The worst damage was centered in the city of Muncie, around the office of a local building company on Cammack Street. Employees told reporters that parts of the roof were ripped off by the storm. Siding from the building was also strewn across the lawn and parking lot, according to Delaware County Emergency Management.

Tornado sirens blared around 7:30 p.m. local time Sunday. County emergency management said they set off the outdoor sirens out of an abundance of caution.

Tornado hits high school in northeastern Indiana

The NWS office in northern Indiana confirmed that a tornado touched down around 8 p.m. local time near the city of Portland. Jay County Emergency Management stated that the county Junior-Senior High School was damaged, in addition to several homes in the Beacon Heights neighborhood. No injuries were reported, and school was canceled for Monday.

Indiana is set to see more rain through the end of Tuesday.

